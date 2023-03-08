Community members in Beaverhead County and surrounding areas may soon be receiving a Community Health Needs Assessment survey in their mailbox. This survey will be sent to a random sample of homes and will help Barrett Hospital & HealthCare and Beaverhead County Public Health Department identify healthcare and health services needed in the community.

The assessment asks for input on items ranging from local health resources, barriers to care, and gaps in services to trends regarding health and healthy lifestyles. Citizens can voice their opinion by completing the survey they receive in their mailbox and returning the completed survey by March 31.