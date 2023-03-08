Community members in Beaverhead County and surrounding areas may soon be receiving a Community Health Needs Assessment survey in their mailbox. This survey will be sent to a random sample of homes and will help Barrett Hospital & HealthCare and Beaverhead County Public Health Department identify healthcare and health services needed in the community.
The assessment asks for input on items ranging from local health resources, barriers to care, and gaps in services to trends regarding health and healthy lifestyles. Citizens can voice their opinion by completing the survey they receive in their mailbox and returning the completed survey by March 31.
This project, administered by the Montana Office of Rural Health, will assist the organizations in an analysis of local community needs, use of local healthcare services, and overall community health. This process was developed to maintain quality healthcare to serve the continuing and future needs of the community.
“It’s important to be in line with what is happening in our community so we can be working for the betterment of our community,” explained Barrett Hospital & HealthCare’s Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Rose. “This assessment aligns us with other local community groups so we can work collaboratively to make sure we’re supporting our community’s needs in every way possible.”
An accompanying goal of the Community Health Needs Assessment survey is to keep healthcare dollars within the local community. While the vast majority of healthcare can be provided locally, rural citizens often drive miles and miles to large medical centers for care, spending money on healthcare and non-health care purchases that could be spent locally. It is estimated that within a typical rural community, millions of dollars of revenue are lost in this way.