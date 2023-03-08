Born to American parents who were working in Bolivia, I grew up speaking Spanish along with English. Spanish is a wonderful language where, for the most part, you pronounce the words like you see them written and write them like you hear them.

While I had the advantage of learning Spanish as a kid, I can tell you that if you are starting from scratch, it’s a breeze to learn compared to English. I always felt sorry for my Latin American friends trying to learn English, a language that, while deep and rich, is a basket case of strange spellings and pronunciations, of contradictions and exceptions to rules, and of definitely not writing it like you hear it or pronouncing it like you see it. How it became a global tongue, I’ll never know.