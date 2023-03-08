Got your moral compass? Mar 8, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor,Got Moral Compass?Your moral compass--in what direction does it point?When was the last time you thought about Dillon’s homeless feral cats (and their daily search for food, shelter, and love)?Less than two football fields away from the YMCA, feral cats try to survive.Less than three football fields away from Great Harvest Bread, feral cats try to survive.Along Dillon’s Blacktail Creek and other water sources, feral cats try to survive.Dillon’s city government and city council have not yet developed and promoted an action plan for rescuing homeless feral cats.For Dillon’s civic organizations (Rotary, Elks, Kiwanis, Scouts, among others), an opportunity exists to become actively involved in rescuing homeless feral cats.For Dillon’s sports coaches and sports leaders, an opportunity exists to advance winning the championship game by rescuing homeless feral cats.Our sports coaches and sports leaders should be motivating and teaching about rescuing feral cats, given that sports helps develop lifelong skills and values for our youth and young adults.Our pastors and religious leaders should be advocating for rescuing homeless feral cats.Let’s reserve a special place in our moral compassess for homeless feral cats.Indeed, Dillon could become the state’s all-time champion (and serve as a moral compass guide for Montana) with our feral cat rescue commitments and results.Randy PiperDillon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Politics Zoology Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form