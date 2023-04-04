Do you hear cat voices? Apr 4, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor,As we celebrate Jesus Christ’s resurrection this Easter Sunday, let us recall insights from two of Christ’s parables (to give voice to Dillon’s feral cats).(1) “For I Jesus was hungry, and you gave me food to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me water. I was a stranger, and you took me into your home.” (Matthew 25:35)Perhaps I Jesus becomes I feral cat?(2) “Kneeling beside the abandoned traveler, the Samaritan soothed the traveler’s wounds with medicine and bandaged them.” (Luke 10:34)Perhaps the Samaritan becomes the Dillon community and the abandoned traveler a feral cat?Let us recall Christ’s call-to-action.“So you see, it isn’t enough just to have faith. You must also do good to prove that you have it. Faith that doesn’t show itself by good works is no faith at all—it is dead and useless.” (James 2:17)Good works involve preventing pain and suffering of God’s creations, including homeless, feral cats.Consequently, for our religious leaders (of all faiths) and congregations and our Bible study groups, here are three challenges.First, rediscover “Christ’s Feral Cat Parable” given the Biblical insights above.Second, pray for Christ’s guidance to solve Dillon and Beaverhead County’s moral feral cat challenge. Yes, our city-county community has a moral challenge!Third, become actively involved in the humane, smart governance action plan that our city and county leaders should and must develop in the very near future.Together, we can construct a humane, smart governance action plan to rescue systematically and permanently Dillon’s feral cats.In Jesus Christ’s name and action: Let’s give feral cats a voice!Randy PiperDillon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion The Bible Submit Letter We want you to share your thoughts Go to form