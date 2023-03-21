This is written in memory of LaVon Brillhart, a dear friend to all in Dillon, Montana. Your evocative Letters to the Editor, and your kindness will be greatly missed! A few months ago, LaVon asked me how frequently I receive angry responses to my Letters to the Editor. I told him I have never received any. He was surprised, as he frequently received angry responses to his letters.
In this series, I am writing about the consequences we are experiencing, as a result of the creation of many, many dams and reservoirs throughout the USA and the world. According to the 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, there are over 91,000 dams in the USA.
In the USA, many dams were built throughout the 1900s, with many in the Tennessee Valley and in Western States, to reduce flooding in various river floodplains, and to create a reservoir of water that can be diverted to nearby farms, ranches, towns, and mining operations. In some cases, dams are used for navigation. Once a dam and reservoir are in place, it is much easier for agriculture to spread throughout the drought-stricken West, and many new towns and industries, including mining, have grown up near the dams.
About 3% of dams in the USA are built with turbines, used to create hydroelectric energy. This so-called renewable energy is considered a good supplement to fossil fuel energy. But because of the limited life-span of a dam (about 100 years for a well-constructed and maintained dam), it is hardly legitimate to think of this power source as renewable. In hydroelectric dams, the motors, gates, and pen-stocks have to be replaced every few decades, and at some point, a dam will no longer provide hydroelectric energy.