In the U.S. news these past few weeks there have been several reports of heavy rainfall which has caused massive amounts of flooding. These changes in weather, the direct result of global climate change, caused by humanity’s failures in long-range planning, is now affecting and is affected by dams.
In 1938, the earthfill-Fort Peck Dam breached as it was nearing completion of construction, killing eight men and injuring 34. A friend of mine told me that her grandparents lost their farms when the Fort Peck Dam was built on the Missouri River in northern Montana. Their farms had been in the rich soil created by the river floodplains. They were underpaid for their lost farms, and their new farms, much farther from the river, were in poorer dryland soil. Northfork is an excellent but dark fictional movie about families displaced by the building of a dam. It was filmed around the Fort Peck Dam.
Now that global climate change is exacerbating the droughts in the West, many reservoirs are becoming so low that there is concern that they will no longer be able to generate electricity.
Glen Canyon Dam, built on the overused and rapidly declining Colorado River, created Lake Powell Reservoir, which provides hydroelectric power and critical water to farms and ranches and communities. A recent news report stated that the Lake Powell Reservoir is now so low, that the Bureau of Reclamation is concerned that it will soon not be able to produce electricity. Lake Powell provides water through the Hoover Dam to the Lake Mead Reservoir. The Lake Mead Reservoir is also at concerningly-low levels. The Colorado River flows through seven Western States, and has a total of 14 dams on the main section of the river, nine of which are used to produce electricity. Several of these dams are now more than 100 years old. The tributaries of the Colorado River include many smaller dams. All the dams on the Colorado River combined provide electricity to about 34 million people. The river has already lost 20% of its size in the past 100 years. The Bureau has to play a delicate balancing act to provide enough releases from each reservoir to maintain the needed water levels in each reservoir.