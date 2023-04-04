To the editor,
When you take a naturally flowing river and put a dam on it, the following events inevitably occur:
Sediments from run-off from surrounding farms, ranches, and habitations begin to move from the land into the reservoir. Over time, those sediments build up behind the dam. Eventually, the sediments are so high behind the dam that the dam loses some of its effectiveness.
A reservoir has much greater surface area than does a river, thus the reservoir experiences greater evapotranspiration than would the river. Thus, the reservoir starts to lose large amounts of water as soon as it is created.
The runoff of sediments, which includes soil and plant material, that collects behind the dam represents huge amounts of carbon. In the past, engineers thought dams were useful for capturing and storing carbon. Recent research has shown that when drought causes reservoirs to lose water, a significant portion of that carbon is exposed and decomposes, thus increasing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere and thus increasing climate change. And reservoirs that are used to irrigate crops are bringing much more of that carbon back onto the land to decompose.
Earthquakes, volcanoes, and heavy rains can cause a dam to break. Human engineering has supposedly ensured that recently built dams in the U.S. cannot be damaged by an earthquake. But most of our dams were built decades ago, before engineering advances could ensure safer dams.
According to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, “a dam presents an obstacle to migrating fish. Dams block the downstream movement of juvenile fish to the waters where they will spend their adult lives — the ocean for salmon and steelhead, or a lake or river for resident fish like trout, bull trout, or sturgeon. With more than 400 dams in the Columbia River Basin, and more than half of them dedicated fully or partly to generating hydropower, the region’s primary source of electricity, fish passage at dams has been a major problem for nearly as long as dams have been built in the basin.”
Delena Norris-Tull
Dillon
