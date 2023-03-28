Decommissioning a dam that has reached the end of its useful life can have some environmental benefits, but it can also be an environmental nightmare. Between 2007-2009, the Milltown Dam, an earthfill hydroelectric dam at the confluence of the Clark Fork and
Blackfoot Rivers, was removed, at a cost of about $120 million. In 2000, the EPA designated the Berkeley Pit Copper mine, Silver Bow Creek, and the Clark Fork River as the largest Superfund Site in existence. Heavy rainfall in 1908 had caused flooding in Butte, which caused the release of waters contaminated with toxic metals (including arsenic and cadmium) from the tailings pond behind the open pit copper mine. The flood caused toxic sediments to contaminate the river and the riversides, killing fish and vegetation, all the way from Butte to the Milltown Dam. When the dam was removed, the EPA worked with the local communities to negotiate an affordable compromise to deal with the contaminated soil behind the dam. The compromise was that only 30% of the sediment was removed before the dam was taken down. There was no feasible way to remediate the contaminated sediments. So they were piled up along I-90 near Opportunity, Montana, creating a large and long berm that was then covered with uncontaminated soil. The benefit is that the removal of the dam enabled trout to migrate up the stream again, and a state park was created near the dam site.
Between 2011 and 2014, two 100 year-old dams on the Olympic Peninsula were decommissioned and removed, the Elwha and Glines Canyon Dams. These earthfill hydroelectric dams had enabled lumbering to occur on the Peninsula but also had flooded the traditional lands of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and prevented fish from migrating up the Elwah River. The benefits of the dam removals are that several species of salmon and trout are once again able to swim up the river to spawn. And members of the Tribe are able to resume subsistence fishing practices that have long been a part of their culture.