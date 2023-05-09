To the editor,
It's a glorious spring afternoon as I sit down to write this...blue skies, white clouds, fresh breeze, and like so many of you, my heart was full of the uptick of life that our long-awaited spring brings. Then the spoiler!
To the editor,
It's a glorious spring afternoon as I sit down to write this...blue skies, white clouds, fresh breeze, and like so many of you, my heart was full of the uptick of life that our long-awaited spring brings. Then the spoiler!
Do those of you whose dogs created the ugly yellow circles on Jaycee Park grass know what you've failed to do at so many levels? Do you understand that even if you've picked up dog feces, what you haven't done is equally damaging, not only to this beautiful gem of a park, but to the lawns of people along your way when you are out walking your dog. The black plastic bag dispenser on two corners of Jaycee Park is in case you've forgotten to bring plastic bags yourself. It's something that belongs in your pocket before you snap the leash on your beloved pet. But the dog that pees is creating a really serious problem: that yellow spot from poop or pee will never recover its lovely green, a green that cost thousands of dollars when new turf was laid last year. That pee spot then intrigues the next dog that comes along, that adds its own damage. That pee then seeps down into the groundwater, contaminates it and needs cleaning by Mother Nature or be filtered. That lovely lawn at Jaycee Park belongs to all of us. It is a playground and refreshment area for your neighbors and visitors who come from out of town; children run and play on it, blankets are laid down on it for picnics and lounging, and concertgoers put their chairs there.
Do you even think about any of this when you carelessly let your dog misbehave? If it needs grass to relieve itself, I suggest you put it out on your own lawn before taking a walk. A plastic pick-up bag is a step in the right direction, but as you can see, it isn't enough. Please realize that there are many, many places in Dillon where dogs can be walked, but no matter where you go, don't let others grind their teeth when they see you being thoughtless. There are towns that by ordinance and enforcement that make their parks dog-free; is that what it would take here?
The corker to my afternoon walks? I came home and had to clean poop from a very large dog from my front yard! This responsibility is yours. If you really care about your pet, be a good citizen. Do you wonder if I might be a little hot under the collar?
With great sincerity, and belief that with thoughtfulness, we with and without dogs can peacefully coexist.
Val Neeley
Dillon
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.