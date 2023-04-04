On April 3, 1973 – fifty years ago Monday – my dear friend Marty Cooper (then an engineer at Motorola) made history. Standing on a street corner in NYC, he called his rival at Bell Labs and said, "I'm calling from a personal, handheld, portable cell phone." That moment was the beginning of the modern era of wireless communication.

While Bell Laboratories had been focusing on developing car-based phones, Cooper and Motorola believed in a different future. They envisioned a world where people were no longer trapped by wires; half a century later, it's clear they were right.