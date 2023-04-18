The Beaverhead Federation of Teachers (BFT) at Beaverhead County High School would like to announce their formal endorsement of two candidates that are currently running for the school board trustee positions in this spring’s election. As a teachers’ union, we strongly believe in the motto of “United we stand, divided we will fall.” We ask the voters of Dillon and Beaverhead County to join us in supporting Pierce Rouse and Roxanne Engellant for election to the BCHS Board of Trustees.
Pierce Rouse has been an outstanding member of the BCHS Board of Trustees for over 30 years. His contributions have been instrumental to the growth and success shared by the faculty and students during that time. His interactions with the teachers, advisors, and coaches here at BCHS have always been professional and supportive, which is greatly appreciated. Pierce Rouse has been a leader on the BCHS Board for many years, and he has been a pillar of strength and a cornerstone in the building of unprecedented academic achievement and athletic and extracurricular success at BCHS.
Roxanne Engellant brings to the table a positive attitude and a deep respect for her colleagues, professional educators, and for public education as a whole. She is excited to have the opportunity to work with the faculty, staff, and students here at BCHS and build upon a solid tradition of academic excellence and success. We believe that Roxanne can help strengthen our relationship with UM-Western by increasing communication and collaboration between these two outstanding public institutions of learning and growth. Roxanne is incredibly active in the local community, and she is ready and willing to listen to the public and represent their interests, beliefs, and concerns as BCHS Board member.
We ask everyone to join us in supporting these two qualified, motivated, and invested candidates for the BCHS Board of Trustees. Together, they will help continue to make BCHS stronger, more unified, and continue our pursuit of excellence. A vote for Pierce Rouse and Roxanne Engellant is an investment in the futures of our community’s youth.
Members of Beaverhead Federation of Teachers (BCHS)