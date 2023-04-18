To the editor,

The Beaverhead Federation of Teachers (BFT) at Beaverhead County High School would like to announce their formal endorsement of two candidates that are currently running for the school board trustee positions in this spring’s election. As a teachers’ union, we strongly believe in the motto of “United we stand, divided we will fall.” We ask the voters of Dillon and Beaverhead County to join us in supporting Pierce Rouse and Roxanne Engellant for election to the BCHS Board of Trustees.