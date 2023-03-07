The Beaverhead County High School Drama Club reinvented itself last year after going dormant for well over a decade. It took several students a couple of years to get the group approved and for their efforts they were awarded a school play performance to add to their resume. This year, through the dedication of teachers Ellie Currey and Luke Lewis the Drama Club staged a three-performance run of The Alibis, a murder mystery written by Jonathan Dorf.
“We did a serious, contemplate your life-type play last year and while I think that was a really good choice for or first play, this one is a lot lighter and a lot funnier,” said Drama Club Advisor Ellie Currey. “The premise is that the characters have been held at a birthday party where the millionaire who threw the birthday party has been found dead, so they all have to stay and provide their alibis which end up being little, short plays within a play.”
Currey says the Drama Club has grown slightly this year to 12 members.
“We have a few more members this year with more involve backstage and in support roles,” said Currey. “A lot of our founding members graduated last year. They spent a couple years getting it off the ground and then we had one year of doing a play and then they graduated.
“We have some freshmen who are really engaged and we have a bunch of sophomores and juniors who are really involved so it seems like we have a good foundation for the next few years going forward.”
The players put on a performance Friday night, a Saturday matinee and then a Saturday evening performance. Besides offering entertainment, the club members were hoping to raise enough money to allow them to go out and get a script that they all would enjoy for next year.
“We’ve had a lot of support from the administration here and from other teachers,” said Currey. “There are so many great plays that are newer that are written specifically for high schoolers. So there are expenses involved so for this play we are paying $100 per performance, and we pay for the rights for the script. For The Alibis it will run between $500 and $600.”
Cast members for The Alibis included: Cayenne McCabe, Kyrah Mitchell, Alexy Navarrete-Arteaga, Brooke Freeman, Amelia Pflieger-Currey, Kaycee Pilon, Ellamay Bellis, Mary Huxtable, Sammie Roberts, Olivia Kailey, Danner Ployhar, Evigene Hawkins, and history teacher Luke Lewis.