The Beaverhead County High School Drama Club reinvented itself last year after going dormant for well over a decade. It took several students a couple of years to get the group approved and for their efforts they were awarded a school play performance to add to their resume. This year, through the dedication of teachers Ellie Currey and Luke Lewis the Drama Club staged a three-performance run of The Alibis, a murder mystery written by Jonathan Dorf.

“We did a serious, contemplate your life-type play last year and while I think that was a really good choice for or first play, this one is a lot lighter and a lot funnier,” said Drama Club Advisor Ellie Currey. “The premise is that the characters have been held at a birthday party where the millionaire who threw the birthday party has been found dead, so they all have to stay and provide their alibis which end up being little, short plays within a play.”

