City Judge resigns

Dillon City Court Judge Crystal M. Thompson has resigned.

In a one-sentence letter dated Aug. 30 and addressed to Mayor Mike Klakken and members of the Dillon City Council, Thompson wrote: “I hereby resign my position as city judge effective immediately.”

She gave no reason for her resignation.

But Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson addressed the Thompson resignation in a press release today stating: “Due to media and personal requests, then weighing public right to know, and individual rights I can confirm there is a joint criminal investigation comprising of the Montana Department of of Criminal Investigation, Dillon Police Departnent, County Attomey Jed Fitch, and City Attorney Jim Dolan. I hope the public will understand that legally, details of current ongoing criminal investigations cannot be discussed to protect all parties involved.”

Up for reelection in November’s municipal election, Thompson will remain on the ballot because the deadline to withrdraw passed Aug. 14, according to Beaverhead County Election Officer Debbie Scott.

Thompson will appear on the ballots to be mailed out alongside Paul Pilgrim, who also filed to run for the position.

Anyone wishing to file as a write-in candidate must do so at the Clerk & Recorder’s Office in the Beaverhead County Courthouse by the end of business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

