Hahnkamp second at National HS Rodeo Finals

Dillon Hahnkamp of Melrose, a 2017 graduate of Beaverhead County High School, placed second in the nation in tie-down roping (calf roping) at the 69th annual National High School Rodeo Finals at Gillette, Wyo., July 16-22. It was Hahnkamp’s second visit to the rodeo that attracts close to 1,700 contestants from 42 states, five Canadian provinces and Australia. As a sophomore, Hahnkamp finished eighth in tie-down roping. “They were a pretty event set of cattle thºis year, but I could have drawn a better calf in the short go,” said Hahnkamp on Monday night. “My short go time was 11.1, and to win it I had to be around 10.6, so I was about a half second off.” Hahnkamp and eventual champion Abdiel Zamora, of Okeechobee, Florida, went neck and neck throughout the rodeo. In the first round, Zamora placed second in 9.85 seconds and Hahnkamp was third at 9.86. Zamora placed second in 10.07 in the second round, and Hahnkamp fifth at 10.44. After the two long go rounds in which all 180 entrants in the event made a calf roping run, the field was cut to the top 20 for the championship short go round. Hahnkamp clocked an 11.11 second run and Zamora clinched the title with a time of 10.96 seconds. Hahnkamp’s partner in rodeo success is Loretta, an 11-year-old black mare. “I team rope and I tie-down rope, but calf roping is definitely my main deal,” explained the Melrose cowboy. In the pursuit of top training in tie-down roping, Hahnkamp fell under the tutelage of Kent Shiozawa of Idaho Falls. That relationship not only spelled success for Hahnkamp in the arena, but lead Hahnkamp to his next stop, Ranger College in Ranger, Texas. Hahnkamp will enroll in the welding program at Ranger and rodeo on scholarship. “Kent Shiozawa lives down in Idaho Falls, and he’s been helping me and I attribute a lot of my success to Kent,” said Dillon. “He knew the coach down at Ranger pretty well, so he told me about Ranger and told Ranger about me, and that’s how that got put together.” Kent Shiozawa coached his son in the fine points of tie-down roping and Matt Shiozawa, now of Chubbuck, Idaho, listened well and those lessons translated to a National High School Rodeo Finals tie-down roping championship in 1998 and the all-around title in 1999. Since then, he has earned almost $2 million on the PRCA trail as a 9-time Nationals Finals Rodeo qualifier. Matt placed second in 2006 and 2011 at rodeo’s Super Bowl, and third in 2014. Hahnkamp’s success at Gillette will help pay some college bills down the road. For his round and finals success, he landed over $1,000 in scholarships, plus he applied for the $1,500 Montana Pro Rodeo Gold Buckle Scholarship and was presented that award while in Gillette. Additionally, he earned another $1,500 in go round and average money. Hahnkamp’s runner-up finish helped the Montana boys’ team to a seventh place finish and the combined boys’ and girls’ team to a 12th place final standing. Houston Brown of Miles City claimed the national saddle bronc championship, Jaret Whitman of Belgrade finished sixth in steer wrestling, and Shawn Perkins of Roberts was seventh in bareback. Team ropers Luke Murphy of Helena and Colten Fisher of Shepherd were 13th. Montana had three girls in the barrel racing short go round, with Shai McDonald of Gardiner placing fourth, Brooke Wilson of Bigfork ninth and Shelby Rasmussen of Bozeman 15th. National High School Finals Rodeo, July 16-22 at Gillette, Wyo. Tie-down roping – 1. Abdiel Zamora, Okeechobee, Fla., 30.88 seconds on three. 2. Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, Mt., 31.41. 3. Tom Crouse, Gallatin, Mo., 32.09. 4. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 33.69. 5. Colt Papy, Ocala, Fla., 34.46. 6. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, Neb., 34.81. 7. Macon Murphy, Keachi, La., 34.98. 8. Chadron Coffield, Yuma, Colo., 36.02. 9. Coltin Rauch, Herrick, Ill., 37.0. 10. Brendan Butterfield, Richardton, N.D., 40.5. Boys team standings – 1. Texas, 5,985. 2. Oklahoma, 3,708.33. 3. Idaho, 2,736.42. 4. Utah, 2,735. 5. California, 2,676.42. 6. Wyoming, 2,116.42. 7. Montana, 1,885. 8. Arizona, 1,869.76. 9. Kansas. 1,725, 10. Nebraska, 1,705. Montana girls did not place in top 20. Overall team standings – 1. Texas, 8,867.50. 2. California, 5,121.42. 3. Oklahoma, 5,075.83. 4. Utah, 4,612.50. 5. Idaho, 4,491.42. 6. Wyoming, 3,381.42. 7. South Dakota, 3,026.42. 8. Arizona, 2,789.76. 9. Iowa, 2,590. 10. Kansas, 2,457.50. 11. Alberta, 2,412.50. 12. Montana, 2,340. 13. Nebraska, 2,330. 14. Colorado, 2,002.50. 15. Louisiana, 1,650. 16. Arkansas, 1,575. 17. New Mexico, 1,415. 17. Nevada, 1,415. 19. Florida, 1,412.50. 20. Missouri, 1,092.50. 21. Oregon, 1,001.42. 22. South Carolina, 921.42. 23. North Dakota, 908.33. 24. Tennessee, 605. 25. Hawaii, 522.50. 26. Michigan, 515. 27. New York, 510. 28. Minnesota, 482.50. 29. Indiana, 480. 30. Wisconsin, 440. 31. Mississippi, 352.50. 32. Washington, 350. 33. Australia, 340. 34. Illinois, 325. 35. Saskatchewan, 322.50. 36. Alabama, 317.50. 37. North Carolina, 300. 38. Ohio, 210. 39. Pennsylvania, 90. 40. Manitoba, 50. 41. Georgia, 35. 42. British Columbia, 12.50.