Structure fire, fatal car wreck mar Monday evening in Dillon

Monday night, A structure fire on the edge of Dillon destroyed the home of Victor and Mona Peshehonoff and with the fire under control but firefighters still on the scene, a car accident across the field from the fire took the life of a two-year-old boy. Two adults and two children were passing through Dillon en route to visit an ailing relative in California, when confusion at the south interchange entering Interstate 15 resulted in a one-vehicle accident. A female in-law drove the newer model Volkswagen car onto and over the interchange. The car drove past the entry ramp onto I-15 and continued west off the interchange until it slammed into a fence and corral where the road dead ends. The car rolled to its side, with two-year-old Raymond Anthony Amaya ejected from the vehicle. According to Beaverhead County Coroner Ron Briggs, the child died at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma. A three-year-old girl was transported via LifeFlight to St. Pat’s in Missoula. Briggs believes the girls injuries were not life threatening. The mother of the children and the driver of the vehicle, were treated and released. According to Briggs, the mother said both children had been strapped into booster seats in Dillon before the group headed south in search of I-15. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barbara Armstrong is the investigating officer. The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department, Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Department, Beaverhead Emergency Services and Dillon Police Department responded to the scene. Responders received the page for the vehicle accident at 12:17 a.m., Tuesday. An hour and one-half earlier, responders were called to 727 West Park Street for the structure fire. The structure, a garage with living space on the second floor, is likely a total loss, according to Fire Marshall Rick Later. Later and Dillon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darrin Morast agree that a barbecue grill sitting on a composite deck was the ignition point of the fire. The Peshehonoff’s told responders that they had used the barbecue prior to the fire. The Peshehonoff’s were asleep in a fifth-wheel trailer parked in the garage when they awoke with the fire already in progress. They were able to escape the blaze without incident. Sheriff, police, ambulance and the fire department were on scene.