Advertising Sales Specialist Position

Available immediately

The Dillon Tribune, one of Montana’s oldest and most decorated weekly newspapers, seeks a results-driven advertising specialist to join its award-winning team of professionals.

The job centers on meeting with clients and helping them grow their businesses by developing newspaper advertising strategies.

This fulltime position requires top-notch “people skills,” outgoing personality and strong listening skills.

Sales experience is a must.

The successful candidate must be a team player, innovative, detail-oriented, organized, able to take – and provide – direction and able to work under deadline pressure.

Also required are a valid driver’s license, a reliable vehicle, at least a high school diploma or equivalent (bachelor’s degree preferred) and scheduling flexibility.

Management potential for qualified candidate.

Candidates must be honest, business-like in appearance and professional in demeanor. Other requirements include a reliable automobile and valid driver’s license. Computer skills are helpful.

Dillon, the seat of Montana’s historic Beaverhead County, is in the heart of some of the most beautiful country in the U.S., offering a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, including hunting, fishing, cycling and hiking.

We offer a competitive compensation package that includes an hourly base, plus commission – depending on experience – paid vacation and other benefits, including health insurance, medical/child care flex plan and optional 401K.

Please send application materials, including cover letter of application, complete resume (education and work history), and at least three references, to Publisher, Dillon Tribune, P.O. Box 911 or 22 S. Montana St., Dillon, MT 59725. Materials may also be emailed to publisher@dillontribune.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.