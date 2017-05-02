UMW prepares to induct 6 into Ed Hall of Fame Saturday

Sixth annual Night of Stars

The University of Montana Western education department and the university’s alumni office are partnering with Stockman Bank to present the sixth annual Night of Stars, Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. in the Beier Auditorium.

The event, which includes the Education Hall of Fame induction of six exemplary alumni, will also feature recognition of seven exceptional teacher candidates. “We are extremely proud of our inductees and the impact they have had or are certain to have on generations of children,” Roxanne Engellant, foundation and alumni director, said.

In addition to recognizing our outstanding educators, the event will recognize John Schuyler and JoAnn Juliano for their dedication to education with the “Friends of Education” award. Additionally, the university has partnered with Stockman Bank to award a Take Stock in Education Scholarship for a current junior and a Stock your Classroom Award for one of the Outstanding Teacher candidates during the evening’s events.

The 2017 Hall of Fame inductees include Amy Piazzola, Diane Rewerts, Terry Rosin, Linda Rosin, Fran Schisler and E. Otis Thompson. Outstanding Teacher Candidates to be honored are Anna Arndt, Dylan Conway, Delaney Hansen, Catherine Humphreys, Jaron Law, Erin Nicholes and Brandon Piazzola.

Persons may purchase tickets by calling the alumni office at 406-683-7306.