Montana Western sets commencement date

Alumna Julie Cajune to speak

University of Montana Western Chancellor Beth Weatherby announced the university has scheduled its 120th Annual Commencement, Saturday, May 6. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Straugh Gymnasium on the Montana Western campus.

Weatherby said this year’s program will include graduation speaker Julie Cajune and will honor Bob Hanson with Western’s Distinguished Service Award.

“This is a real milestone in the lives of our graduates and their families. It is gratifying to see the culmination of the hard work on the part of our students, faculty and staff,” Weatherby said.

Cajune, a 1991 Montana Western graduate, is an American Indian storyteller, educator and actress. She has received numerous awards including the Milken National Educator Award and was named one of “50 Visionaries Changing Your World” by the Utne Reader.

Hanson has been president of the Montana Farm Bureau since 2008. He graduated from Western Montana College (now the University of Montana Western) in 1970 and is owner of the Montana Horse Company.

The ceremony marks the school's 120th commencement.