FCCLA honorees share experiences

BCHS monthly board meeting

The Beaverhead County High School Board of Trustees held its April meeting last week and acknowledged an FCCLA champion and silver medalist, hired a teacher and a custodian, heard numerous updates and approved a number of contracts.

The BCHS Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization attended the Montana State Convention March 19-21 and two students honored at the event were on hand to discuss their experiences with the board. Harleigh Johnson earned a state championship and Larkin Voss the silver in Recyle and Design. The category called for the student to design and market a product from recycled items. Johnson used old ropes to make decorative items and Larkin made a purse from old jeans.

Tessa Sawyer, a senior and National Merit Scholar semifinalist, explained to the board her project to bring a food pantry to the high school. Her desire is to make food available for students who have limited resources. A key element of her plan is the discreet way students can use the service and maintain their dignity. Sawyer embarked on the project as a member of the Governor and First Lady Youth Leadership Council. She has formed an agreement with Beaverhead Food Pantry and the Montana Food Bank Network.

Bridget Ekstrom of D.A. Davidson gave an update on the sell of bonds to finance the voter endorsed school construction project. Via conference call, Ekstrom told the board that there “was positive news on the horizon.” She explained that because the school has low debt and healthy cash reserves, the school will get a favorable bond rating, possibly an A+, which would lead to a lower interest rate and could save the school as much as $750,000 over the 20-year repayment schedule.

Ekstrom explained that the bond rates will be set on April 24 and that local citizens with an interest in purchasing bonds can do so in $5,000 increments. An advertisement explaining that process can be found on page 8 in this edition of the Dillon Tribune.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield told the board that three alternative sites to host vocational agriculture and shop classes during the construction period have been identified. He said negotiations will continue until a suitable arrangement can be agreed upon.

Haverfield announced that the school had been certified by the Montana Board of Education as having been granted regular accreditation status.

The board followed the recommendation of Haverfield and hired Blakely Hay as the Spanish teacher and sarah Sanderson as night custodian.

Assistant Principal and Activities Director Megan Conrow reported that 37.5% of the BCHS enrollment is participating in either track and field, girls softball or tennis.

The board approved paying dues to remain a member of the Montana Small School Aliance Consortium.

The board approved the 2017-18 Alta Care contract for school-based mental health services.

The board approved an employee lease agreement with Barrett Hospital and Healthcare to continue their arrangement for athletic training services for BCHS athletics.

The board approved the second reading of policy 3210 and approved the 2017-18 student handbook.