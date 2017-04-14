Jaycees honor men for service

Annual recognition banquet

The Dillon Jaycees held their 59th annual DSA/OYM Banquet March 24 at the Lewis and Clark Room on the campus of Montana Western. The banquet honors those in the Dillon community that hold the belief that service to humanity is the best work of life. The Jaycees named Kevin Engellant as the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award and announced Tye Ellis as the Outstanding Young Man.

Details are in the March 29 edition of the Dillon Tribune.