Community prepares Thanksgiving Day dinner

Tables set for Thursday

It seemed like a good idea at the time.

And two decades later, it remains a great annual reality for hundreds of area folks and visitors.

The 20th Annual Dillon Community Thanksgiving Dinner will serve up holiday meals to anyone and everyone who stops by St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church pastoral center in Dillon on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And to all those who order meals delivered to their homes.

“We’ll take requests for deliveries right up until that morning,” said Event Coordinator Sharon Anderson of the free dinner’s free delivery option, which can be activated by anyone of any faith or any level of financial means with just a call to its free delivery hotline (406-596–0675).

Hundreds of more meals will be served to those who come to St. Rose of Lima Family Center, on the corner of Sebree and Atlantic streets, where hot turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, rolls, pies and just about anything else you’ve ever enjoyed eating at a traditional Thanksgiving feast will be on the menu.

“Dining at the church is always popular with people who may not have someone else to share Thanksgiving with—and with couples and groups of people who just want to celebrate the holiday with other community members,” said Anderson, noting that most of the area’s congregations donate generously to the event in terms of food and volunteer hours.

“A lot of people who come could cook their own meal at home—or have cooked their own meal at home. But they choose to come here to enjoy the holiday warmth of being with others,” added Anderson, a member of the Dillon School District 10 Board of Trustees.

Dozens more will participate in the event as volunteers, helping prepare the food, set up the tables and chairs, carve turkeys, man the serving stations, make home deliveries, and to clean up and pitch in to help perform the many other tasks, large and small, necessary to pull off a festive gathering of this magnitude.

“I will never turn a volunteer away, but it’s easier if people volunteer ahead of time,” commented Anderson, reminding that everyone interested in volunteering should call the same 406-596-0675 phone number.

“It’s just a whole lot of volunteers giving back to the community. Everything moves so quickly the day of the event, it’s kind of an organized chaos,” smiled Anderson, an educator who has been volunteering for the Dillon Community Thanksgiving Dinner for about half of its long and hearty lifespan.

The event was conceived in the mid-1990s by Becky Kendall, who after enjoying a Thanksgiving meal in Butte with her husband, Dave, got to wondering how older folks in Dillon with no family members spent what is, for many, the quintessential annual family gathering.

So three weeks before Thanksgiving Day, Kendall took on the ambitious project of putting together a community Thanksgiving dinner in Dillon.

And, with the help of many hours of volunteer work from Kendall, members of her Bible group and dozens of other local volunteers, the Dillon Community Thanksgiving Dinner was born, in 1996, when hundreds of people showed up for the inaugural event.

And hundreds have been showing up every year since.

The event is free and open to all, though cash donations will be kindly accepted and used to cover the cost of putting it on, with anything left over going to the area Food Pantry.