District expects to save nearly $1 million over 10 years

SD10 trustees approve refinance, budget

Dillon Elementary School District 10’s Board of Trustees approved a final budget of just over $6 million for Fiscal Year 2016-17 last Thursday that will include the first installment of significant savings for taxpayers realized through a bond refinancing it wrapped up earlier in the evening.

Near the start of last week’s meeting, the SD10 Board unanimously approved the refinancing of the District’s 2010 general obligation bonds outstanding in the amount of $7.675 million.

“The process went really smoothly,” said Bridget Ekstrom, a public finance banker and senior vice president for D.A. Davidson in Bozeman who helped SD10 through the complex refinancing process.

“Rates have gone way down since 2010,” said Ekstrom, who said last week’s refi slashed the interest from a net rate of 3.7 percent to 2.03 percent, and will ultimately save the district’s property taxpayers just over $980,000 during the next decade and a half — or an annual average of more than $60,000 until June 2031, when the bonds are scheduled to be fully paid off.

SD10 will receive extra savings next year in the form of a federal subsidy payment of $52,500. Reductions in federal subsidy payments brought about by the federal sequestration in 2013 qualified as an “extraordinary event” detailed in the language of the 2010 building bonds agreement that would allow for the bonds’ early optional redemption by SD10 and refinancing at the near historically low interest rates available in 2016, Ekstrom advised on June 21, when the SD10 Board got together for a special meeting to discuss refinancing the bonds.

Last Thursday, SD10 applied the savings from the refi for the coming school year to help offer property taxpayers some relief.

“This year’s budget is 10.55 mills less than ’15-16, saving taxpayers $146,000,” read a line on a budget document included in last Thursday’s meeting packet and reiterated by SD10 Superintendent Glen Johnson.

Just over $1.575 million will be required of the district’s property taxpayers for SD10’s ’16-17 budget. At its meeting last week, the SD10 board also unanimously agreed to an increase in pay for the district’s substitute teachers, or guest teachers, whose compensation has remained flat for the past nine years at $60 per day.

Under the new scale, guest teachers will receive: $70 per day if they are Montana-certified teachers who have completed the District’s free online substitute training course; $65 per day if they are Montana-certified teachers who have not completed the free online course; $60 if they are not Montana-certified teachers and have completed the online course.

Montana-certified teachers who have completed the online training course and are called in to sub as parprofessionals will receive $35 per half day from SD10; non-certified subs for paraprofessionals who have completed the online course will be compensated at a rate of $10 per hour; while those not certified who have not completed the online course will receive $9 per hour as subs for paraprofessionals.

During last week’s meeting, the SD10 Board also adopted by unanimous vote the staff and student handbooks for the coming school year, as well as the annual trustees report.

Dillon Middle School Principal Randy Shipman advised those in attendance that the cross country meet scheduled for Sept. 9 with Anaconda had been cancelled. He said all of the school’s coaching positions had been filled, except for the assistant basketball coach, though basketball practice is not scheduled to start until late October.

The board heard that the district’s summer maintenance projects had been completed, except for the lowest item on the priority list — the carpeting of the music room, which will likely get completed during winter break.

The board last week unanimously approved Out of District Student Attendance Agreements and the Annual Trustees’ Report.

Last week’s meeting’s packet included a list of the new SD10 Board Committee Assignments: Strategic Planning Committee: Full board (Jed Petersen, Kathy Hilton, Sharon Anderson, Todd Rouse, Martin Laknar, Sharon Morehouse, Nicole Andersen). Curriculum: Petersen, Laknar. Health Insurance: Hilton, Morehouse. Transportation: Rouse, Anderson. PIR/Staff Development: Petersen, Laknar. Negotiations: Petersen, Andersen. Title Programs: Morehouse, Laknar. Facilities: Hilton, Andersen.

The school board is next scheduled to meet on Sept. 13.