Educators educate each other through collaboration project

UMW-Dillon Middle School team up

Area teachers are teaching one another a lot about teaching as part of an ongoing collaboration between Dillon Middle School and the University of Montana Western Education Department.

“We’re using the knowledge from the college and the experience from the public school classrooms,” said UMW Associate Professor Dr. Laura Straus of the Dillon Middle School - University of Montana Western Collaborative Professional Development Project that she is helping coordinate.

The project revolves round five, 90-minute presentations to area educators by area educators, the first staged last October, with the last scheduled for this coming April.

Each session will be headed by a different small team of educators consisting of DMS and UMW Education Department faculty and focus on a unique topic.

Those topics and their presentations are designed to help area public schoolteachers apply new teaching theories and techniques developed by university researchers and professors—and for local university professors to refine those theories and techniques through seeing them applied by and getting feedback from area public school educators.

“We’re unifying our approach to better understand one another and to better understand teaching,” added Straus, a literacy education associate professor of education at UMW.

“There can sometimes be a disconnect between higher education and K-12 education. They recognize it at the college, we recognize it here,” conceded DMS Counselor Channon Williams, one of the project’s original architects.

“We wanted to get the benefit of the expertise of the professors at the college and give them the benefit of the expertise of our teachers. They are more about theory and we are more about putting it into practice,” said Williams of a main motivation behind the project, which she hopes will continue and expand in the coming years to include presenters from Beaverhead County High School.

“Channon and I talk a lot about professional development work and we tried to think outside the box to come up with a collaborative project that would benefit all of our educators,” recalled DMS Principal Randy Shipman, whom Straus credits with brainstorming the idea for the UMW-DMS project.

“Putting together the logistics of making it actually happen was a lot of work,” confirmed Shipman, who credits Williams and Straus and the presentation team members with performing most of that labor.

But that investment of time and energy is already delivering returns to DMS teachers and students, according to the school’s principal.

