Hospital election set, school votes up in the air

With the filing of a third candidate last week, the county will be holding an election this spring for two seats on the Barrett Hospital & Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Heidi Gleason filed to run before Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline and has joined incumbents Joe Morstein and Shane Puyear as candidates for two BHH Board seats, according to Beaverhead County Election Officer Debbie Scott.

Morstein and Puyear currently occupy those two seats on the five-member BHH Board and filed earlier this year for re-election to them.

Gleason, Puyear and Morstein will all appear on election ballots, with each voter getting to vote for up to two of the candidates.

Ballots in the mail-in election are tentatively scheduled to be sent out on April 15, according to Scott.

The deadline to drop off or mail ballots back to Scott’s office will be May 3.

If enough candidates file, Scott’s office will also be conducting a mail-ballot election this spring for two seats on the Dillon Elementary School District #10 Board of Trustees, as well as the local high school district board.

The SD #10 Board voted unanimously at its monthly meeting on Monday to have Scott’s office administer the upcoming election for two of its seven seats.

Those two seats on the SD #10 Board are currently occupied by Todd Rouse and Mike Telling.

Should only two candidates file for the two spots, they would be seated by acclimation and no SD #10 election would be conducted.

Anyone interested in running for either of the SD #10 Board seats has until March 24 to file with Scott at the Beaverhead County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

SD #10 set up and managed a polling station on its property for its last school board election, in May 2015, when SD #10 Board Chair Jed Peterson won re-election. In that election, Sharon Anderson and Sharon Morehouse gained the two new seats created on the SD #10 Board by an increase in population that led to the reclassification of the district.

But that polling station attracted less than 100 voters, according to SD #10 District Clerk Dalene Hahnkamp, with the rest of the 1095 ballots cast in the election coming through the approximately 2500 absentee ballots sent out to registered voters by the county.