Dillon teacher struggles to recover from brain surgery

Granddaughter's death adds anguish to the process

“Big-time whammy,” is how John O’Neil describes the sudden changes that a life threatening medical condition and a death have had on his family. John and his wife Deb and adult children Samantha and Steven are living day-to-day, making the best of even the smallest victories.

Deb O’Neil has been a teacher at Parkview Elementary School for 25 years. She prepared in August to move forward with a new class of third graders, an exciting time of year at the school.

As the school year progressed, Deb began having balance issues, loss of taste, loss of hearing on the right side, and constant headaches. A diagnosis of a tumor on the left-side of Deb’s brainstem came in September of 2015.

The tumor was so large that radiation treatment was not an option. The O’Neils traveled to Kalispell and went through the surgical pre-tests under the supervision of a neurosurgeon. After the tests, the neurosurgeon in Kalispell did not feel confident in doing the surgery, according to John, so he recommended a surgeon in Seattle at the Swedish Medical Center.

Deb’s surgery on Nov. 25 was originally expected to last two hours, but stretched to seven and one-half hours as the procedure became more complicated.

FUNDRAISING EFFORT

Hundreds of local volunteers are working to raise funds for Deb’s recovery expenses. Over 600 “The Greatest of These is Love” t-shirts were sold in January.

On Feb. 9, the BCHS basketball doubleheader with Butte High will be dubbed “Rock Red for Deb.” All six BCHS subvarsity and varsity teams will warm-up in Deb t-shirts and the Pep Band will perform in Deb T-Shirts. The community is encouraged to wear Deb t-shirts or wear anything red to show support for Deb and her recovery.

The Deb O’Neil Benefit Dinner and Auction will be held Feb. 14 at the National Guard Armory. The dinner and silent auction starts at 4;30 p.m. The live auction will start at 6:45. Supports are asked to wear their Deb t-shirts or something red. Call Missy (218-780-3945) or Sandy (660-1777) to donate items.

For more information on either event or the Deb t-shirts, contact Jeanette Lemieux at netlemieux@yahoo.com or 925-1083.

For the full story, please see the Jan. 27 Dillon Tribune.