Revamped corners downtown raise hopes, and a few fears

Lamp posts, benches, trash cans

In the pre-dawn hour of an unseasonably chilly morning last June, local architect Kreg Jones stood on a downtown Dillon street corner, watching traffic go by.

Over the course of about a half hour, Jones observed a number of large vehicles maneuver through simulated versions of the expanded corners he was then in the process of designing for the intersection of Bannack and Montana Streets in downtown Dillon.

He saw Dillon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike McGinley slowly turn a DVFD fire truck into the intersection.

Jones observed local business owners and horse enthusiasts Eric and Katy Johnson drive a horse trailer through the narrowed version of the Bannack and Montana four-way.

Jones made note of the navigational challenges faced by those and other large vehicles that morning, and then used them to inform adjustments he made to the design of the corners.

In this past week, those designs became fully realized with the completion of wiring to illuminate the vintage-style light posts installed at the downtown Dillon intersection that sees a lot of vehicular and pedestrian traffic each day.

In addition to the light posts, the project added handicap accessibility, improved traction, black metal benches and decorative trash cans to the corners, as well as rebuilt and redesigned the sidewalk corners to stretch farther into the street to create a sort of gateway effect.

Members of the group that spearheaded the project insist it will help benefit the look of downtown Dillon and its economy.

