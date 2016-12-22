Chief says man did not die of injuries

Toxicology report pending

The recent death of Alex Xavier Lee Knapp, 21 of Dillon, did not result from injuries from a fight according to Dillon Police Chief Paul Craft, who said trauma has been ruled out.

Injuries sustained in a fight were, “more superficial than anything,” Craft said this week.

Knapp’s body was discovered by relatives at his residence on the morning of Nov. 29. There were indications that Knapp had been involved in an altercation. Beaverhead County Coroner Ron Briggs transported the body to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Craft said investigators are still awaiting results of a toxicology test and a test of tissue samples. He said the state medical examiner will use the test results to determine a cause of death. Typically, results of such tests take six to eight weeks to be complete.

He also said the Dillon Police Department investigation indicates that Knapp became upset over the death of his dog, which was struck by a vehicle on the Saturday afternoon of Nov. 28. According to Craft, Knapp demonstrated aggressive behavior throughout that evening in downtown Dillon and the department has verified that Knapp was in two fights.