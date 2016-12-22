City publishes master plan draft

Downtown business district revitalization

Two plans regarding future local development, both a long time in the making and remaking, are undergoing final adjustments in preparation for their appearances on the next Dillon City Council agenda.

In the meantime, people in the community can take a look at the latest drafts of the Downtown Dillon Master Plan and the update to the City of Dillon, Montana Growth Policy.

To view the Dillon Community Plan or Downtown Dillon Master Plan, go to the City of Dillon website (www.dillonmt.org) and click on its “Planning and Zoning” section linked to its home page.

The Dillon Main Street LLC group oversaw the writing of the master plan during much of the past year. The plan was in part funded by a grant from the Montana Main Street Program, which recently reviewed it and offered suggestions for revisions.

The Downtown plan defines downtown Dillon as an area bordered on the north by East Helena Street, on the south by Reeder Street, on the west by the railroad tracks, and on the east by the alley between Idaho and Washington Streets.

